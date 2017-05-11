Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / David Weekley Homes opens model at Greenway Village Cottage Collection (access required)

David Weekley Homes opens model at Greenway Village Cottage Collection (access required)

By: Staff Report May 11, 2017

  David Weekley Homes has announced the opening of a new model home, The Luella, in the Ballantyne-area community of Greenway Village Cottage Collection. Single-family homes in this South Charlotte location start from the $360s. From the builder’s Cottage Collection, the 2,745-square foot Luella model is a three-story, single-family home with three bedrooms, two full baths, one ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: