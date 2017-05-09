Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Beauty institute to open first U.S. location at Ayrsley (access required)

Beauty institute to open first U.S. location at Ayrsley (access required)

By: Staff Report May 9, 2017

MyrAngel Beauty Institute has signed a lease for 6,475 square feet at the Ayrsley mixed-use community in Steele Creek. Based in Puerto Rico, MyrAngel was founded in 2002 and opened a second location in 2009. The company’s Charlotte location at Ayrsley will include a beauty school and salon and will be its first in the U.S. MyrAngel ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: