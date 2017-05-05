Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Cable guy fell through ceiling – what now? (access required)

KASS: Cable guy fell through ceiling – what now? (access required)

By: Benny Kass May 5, 2017

Q:     My association has a comprehensive insurance program with property, liability, fidelity, umbrella, D&O, and workers' comp. Recently an owner hired a cable company to install equipment; this is an owner expense. The worker was inside our attic and fell through the ceiling into the owner's unit causing property damage. The worker was taken to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: