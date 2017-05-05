Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: Should you sell Alphabet, parent of Google? (access required)

BERKO: Should you sell Alphabet, parent of Google? (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko May 5, 2017

Dear Mr. Berko: My stockbroker and friend for the past 41 years just advised me to sell my 20 shares of Alphabet Inc., which I bought in 2010 at $233 a share. He thinks Alphabet has finally topped out and insists that I sell my shares and take my $12,000 profit; it now trades at ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: