Pending home sales dip 0.8% in March (access required)

Pending home sales dip 0.8% in March (access required)

By: Staff Report May 4, 2017

Pending home sales in March maintained their recent high level, but momentum slackened slightly in most of the country as dearth supply weighed on activity, according to the National Association of Realtors. Only the South saw an uptick in contract signings last month. The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings, declined ...

