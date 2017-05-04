Quantcast
By: Staff Report May 4, 2017

MPV Properties recently joined Novant Health in a topping out ceremony for their new 25,000-square-foot medical office building currently under construction in Denver, North Carolina. MPV broke ground on the new building on Feb. 24. The topping out ceremony, which was held on March 30, included representatives from Novant Health, MPV Properties, and Shelco to ...

