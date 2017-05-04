Quantcast
Existing home sales jumped 4.4% in March (access required)

By: Scott Baughman May 4, 2017

Existing-home sales took off in March to their highest pace in over 10 years, and severe supply shortages resulted in the typical home coming off the market significantly faster than in February and a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors. Only the West saw a decline in sales activity in March. Total existing-home ...

