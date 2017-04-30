Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Stone countertop care: 7 simple do’s and don’ts (access required)

Stone countertop care: 7 simple do’s and don’ts (access required)

By: Laura Firszt April 30, 2017

Who doesn’t appreciate the classy looks appeal of gorgeous stone countertops? In addition to their beauty, marble, soapstone, quartz, limestone, and granite kitchen counters are durable and hardwearing work surfaces. Treat them with a little bit of TLC and they will be the star of your kitchen for years to come. Just follow these seven ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: