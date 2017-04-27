Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Homeowner value estimates continue to outpace appraisals by a widening spread (access required)

Homeowner value estimates continue to outpace appraisals by a widening spread (access required)

By: Staff Report April 27, 2017

Home values continued to rise in March, but not at the pace homeowners estimated across much of the country. On average appraisals were 1.77 percent lower than what homeowners expected, according to the Quicken Loans Home Price Perception Index (HPPI). This marks the fourth consecutive month the gap between homeowner estimates and appraiser opinions of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: