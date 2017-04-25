PERSONNEL FILE: HFF hires Hunter Barron as a director in its Carolinas office

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. has announced that it has hired Hunter Barron as a director focused on land investment sale transactions throughout the Carolinas and southeastern United States.

Mr. Barron joins HFF from CBRE, where he was most recently a senior associate specializing in land development opportunities and tenant representation throughout the Southeast. In this role, he represented companies and select developers in the acquisition and entitlement of redevelopment opportunities ranging from core urban infill sites to bulk rural acquisitions. Mr. Barron graduated from Clemson University and is a member of the Urban Land Institute and the Charlotte Region Commercial Board of Realtors. He is also a licensed salesperson in North and South Carolina.

“We are thrilled with Hunter’s decision to join our team and help us expand our market-leading land sale practice in the Carolinas through his significant experience within the sector,” said Ryan Clutter, senior managing director and co-head of HFF’s Carolinas office. “His addition to the existing Carolinas land team, consisting of senior managing director Justin Good and associate Sarah Godwin, will only augment our presence in the market.”

“Our newly expanded team now has an even wider range of expertise in assembling complex development projects, helping us to serve our clients at the highest levels,” Clutter continued. “We are excited to continue to grow our land platform in the months and years ahead.”

