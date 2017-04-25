PERSONNEL FILE: Crowder joins Merrick & Company

Jonathan Crowder, RLA, has recently joined Merrick & Company as a senior landscape architect with the firm’s infrastructure group. Working out of Merrick’s Charlotte office, Crowder will focus on expanding landscape architecture and land planning services throughout the region and will provide support to Merrick’s other market sectors.

Joel Madden, PE, manager of Merrick’s Charlotte office said, “Merrick is very excited to once again be able to offer our clients land planning, landscape architecture, civil engineering, and surveying, all under one roof. Jonathan has a diverse resume and a proven track record of delivering innovative designs that add value to any project. He is a huge addition to our team!”

Crowder brings nearly twenty years of experience in land planning and landscape architecture and has worked on a wide variety of project types including mixed-use planning, transit-oriented design, subdivisions, and multifamily development. In 2010, Crowder founded the landscape architecture and land planning firm, Designcraft, and served as the president and lead designer. He is a graduate of the North Carolina State University School of Design and the Harvard University Graduate School of Design.

Merrick & Company, an engineering, architecture, design-build, surveying, planning, and geospatial solutions firm, serves domestic and international clients in the energy & chemicals, national security, life sciences, and sustainable infrastructure markets. The employee-owned company maintains twenty offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

