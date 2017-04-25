Quantcast
Melting Pot extends lease, completes renovations at King’s Court (access required)

By: Staff Report April 25, 2017

  The Melting Pot, Charlotte’s original fondue restaurant, is planning an interior and exterior renovation to its space at the King’s Court shopping center in midtown Charlotte, where it recently renewed and extended its lease with owner Lat Purser & Associates. An anchor and mainstay at King’s Court since 1989, The Melting Pot plans to update its ...

