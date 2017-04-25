Quantcast
By: Scott Baughman April 25, 2017

ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation's largest fused property database, has released its Q1 and March 2017 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows first quarter foreclosure activity was below pre-recession levels nationwide and in 102 out of 216 metropolitan statistical areas (47 percent) analyzed in the report. Nationwide the report shows foreclosure filings — default ...

