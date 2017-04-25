Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / Construction employment increases in 39 states over past 12 months, including North Carolina (access required)

Construction employment increases in 39 states over past 12 months, including North Carolina (access required)

By: Staff Report April 25, 2017

North Carolina joined 39 states which added construction jobs between March 2016 and March 2017 while 17 states added construction jobs between February and March, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of Labor Department data. Association officials noted that contractors in most states remain busy for now but worry about ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: