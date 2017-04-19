Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / M/I Homes introduces two new plans in Waxhaw (access required)

M/I Homes introduces two new plans in Waxhaw (access required)

By: Staff Report April 19, 2017

M/I Homes of Charlotte is expanding in the master-planned residential community of MillBridge with two new home plans. The Torrance plan from M/I’s Traditional Collection aims for a warm and familiar feel. Families can enjoy gathering in the great room with its vaulted ceiling and cozy stone fireplace. The kitchen offers a large center island and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: