Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Energy / Majority of Realtors say clients interested in sustainability (access required)

Majority of Realtors say clients interested in sustainability (access required)

By: Scott Baughman April 19, 2017

Growing consumer interest and demand for greener, more sustainable properties is driving a dialogue between Realtors and homebuyers and sellers. Over half of Realtors find that consumers have interest in real estate sustainability issues and practices, according to the National Association of Realtors' recent “REALTORS and Sustainability” report. The report, stemming from NAR's new Sustainability Program, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: