Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Strong March home sales, low inventory means tougher market for buyers (access required)

Strong March home sales, low inventory means tougher market for buyers (access required)

By: Scott Baughman April 17, 2017

March launched the home-buying season with post-recession records for increasing home sales and prices and decreasing inventory, according to this month's RE/MAX National Housing Report that surveys 53 metro areas. Last month, home sales were 6.6 percent higher than the nine-year-old report's previous March record, set in 2016. Thirty-eight of the 53 metro areas in the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: