Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Regus renews 21,825-square-foot lease at 525 North Tryon (access required)

Regus renews 21,825-square-foot lease at 525 North Tryon (access required)

By: Staff Report April 17, 2017

Grubb Properties and New York Life are pleased to announce the renewal of flexible workplace provider Regus at 525 North Tryon in uptown Charlotte. Regus’ recommitment to the building shows increased tenant satisfaction and interest in the building following its recent repositioning, as well as the growing appeal of the North Tryon Corridor. Regus renewed its ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: