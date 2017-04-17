PERSONNEL FILE: Gentry and Miller of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty receive Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designation

Frances Miller and Jason McCree Gentry with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Charlotte office have earned the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation in recognition of their experience, knowledge, and expertise in the luxury residential market, according to a press release from the company.

“These professionals are an example of someone who has worked to develop market knowledge and the special skills and competencies necessary to provide exceptional service in the fine homes and estates marketplace,” Institute Founder Laurie Moore-Moore said upon announcing the designation.

Gentry and Miller join an exclusive group of real estate professionals trained and experienced in selling and marketing to affluent customers. The Institute awards the recognition to real estate professionals who have performed in the top 10 percent of their given market and does not recognize any transactions less than $500,000 as luxury regardless of market performance or fluctuations.

“I am committed to providing exceptional service to my customers,” Miller said. “The CLHMS designation is affirmation of my ability to do so. Affluent buyers and sellers can feel confident that they have a qualified associate with special expertise and experience in the luxury market.”

Gentry also achieved the Million Dollar Guild recognition after having completed the luxury home sales and marketing training, becoming an Institute Member, earning the distinguished CLHMS designation and having documented performance in the million dollar and above residential market.

“I take extreme pride in bringing a new level of professionalism to the industry and to providing exceptional service to my customers,” Gentry said. “The CLHMS designation is evidence and affirmation of my commitment.”

