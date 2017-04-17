Quantcast
More than 700 Realtors prepare for ninth annual Realtors Care Day

By: Staff Report April 17, 2017

More than 700 Realtors – armed with tool boxes, yard equipment and a commitment to service – will be out in force across Mecklenburg and Iredell counties on April 28 to help homeowners with critical exterior repairs and adaptive and safety modifications. The work begins at 8 a.m. and is expected to conclude by 5 ...

