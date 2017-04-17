Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Building your real estate investment team (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Building your real estate investment team (access required)

By: Larry Goins April 17, 2017

Whether you like it or not you can’t do it all by yourself. Investing in real estate requires many different professionals. There are realtors, appraisers, inspectors, builders, remodelers, mortgage companies, banks, property managers, attorneys, partners, accountants, sign companies, printing companies and yes even mentors, buyers, sellers and tenants. I have heard in business that you ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: