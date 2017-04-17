Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction employment increases in 43 states in last 12 months (access required)

Construction employment increases in 43 states in last 12 months (access required)

By: Staff Report April 17, 2017

Forty-three states added construction jobs between February 2016 and February 2017 while 39 states added construction jobs between January and February, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of Labor Department data released this month. Association officials noted that the despite the relatively widespread increase in construction employment, most states are ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: