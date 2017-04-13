Quantcast
Starkey Mortgage's Tom Thuss ranked #1 in state for USDA zero down payment mortgages (access required)

By: Staff Report April 13, 2017

Starkey Mortgage, a nationally recognized residential mortgage company, announced today that Tom Thuss, Senior Loan Officer is ranked by the Scotsman Guide as one of the Nation’s Top Mortgage Originators in the nation for 2016. Thuss is ranked #1 in USDA mortgage loans in North Carolina and #8 in the country. A USDA home loan ...

