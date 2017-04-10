Quantcast
Hilton Garden Inn at Waverly reaches halfway point with topping out

By: Staff Report April 10, 2017

A planned Hilton Garden Inn hotel at the 90-acre Waverly development in south Charlotte has reached its halfway point of construction. The 141-room hotel celebrated its topping out earlier this month. The Hilton Garden Inn will be located across from a public plaza called The Terrace that will be a center of activity at Waverly, which ...

