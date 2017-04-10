Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Construction employment increases by 6,000 in March (access required)

Construction employment increases by 6,000 in March (access required)

By: Scott Baughman April 10, 2017

Construction employment increased by 6,000 jobs in March as a February hiring surge prompted by mild winter weather in much of the country prompted firms to hire fewer people last month, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said declining public-sector investments in construction and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: