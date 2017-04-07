Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: ‘Contract for deed’ explained (access required)

KASS: ‘Contract for deed’ explained (access required)

By: Benny Kass April 7, 2017

Q:       Can you explain a “contract for deed”? My wife and I want to buy a house but our credit is not the best, so a real estate agent suggested we enter in such a concept. What is it and should we agree?   Tony. A:     There are many different names for this type of transaction such ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: