BERKO: Recommendations on high-yielding stocks

By: Malcolm Berko April 7, 2017

Dear Mr. Berko: I'm looking to invest $50,000 in four high-income stocks, and I'm willing to speculate to get 10 percent annually. My stockbroker recommends AllianceBernstein, Waddell & Reed, Duff & Phelps Select Energy, Apollo Investment and BlackRock Capital Investment. We'd appreciate your thoughts on these five stocks. We figure that your recommendations might limit ...

