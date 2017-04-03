Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Creative ways to market real estate (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Creative ways to market real estate (access required)

By: John Wood April 3, 2017

Online marketing is not only inexpensive, but investors can cast a wider net when it comes to attracting interested leads. This is important today since we now live in an age where the consumer has moved online. In fact, the majority of investors now use online resources to begin their house hunting which means that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: