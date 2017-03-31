Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Using the ‘dog test’ to prove domicile (access required)

KASS: Using the ‘dog test’ to prove domicile (access required)

By: Benny Kass March 31, 2017

Q:   Can you please explain “domicile”? I plan to move from one state to another, and want to make sure I don’t have to pay any tax in the state from which I moved? Harry A:     Harry, the dictionary definition is easy: “a person’s fixed, permanent and principal home for legal purposes.” But interpreting this is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: