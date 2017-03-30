Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / NAR survey finds Gen X on the mend (access required)

NAR survey finds Gen X on the mend (access required)

More children living with millennials and boomers

By: Scott Baughman March 30, 2017

An improving economy, multiple years of strong job growth and the notable increase in home values in most markets fueled a greater share of purchases from Generation X households over the past year, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors. The NAR 2017 Home Buyer and Seller Generational Trends study evaluates the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: