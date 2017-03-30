Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / MCR completes exterior renovation at Hampton Inn by Hilton in Charlotte (access required)

MCR completes exterior renovation at Hampton Inn by Hilton in Charlotte (access required)

By: Staff Report March 30, 2017

MCR has announced it has completed an exterior renovation at the 91-room Hampton Inn by Hilton Charlotte/Matthews, which is located just a short drive from the numerous corporate and leisure demand generators in downtown Charlotte. As part of the renovation, upgraded landscaping was added around the property’s exterior. In addition, the patio area was refurbished and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: