Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / Lincoln Harris marketing new office and retail building near light rail (access required)

Lincoln Harris marketing new office and retail building near light rail (access required)

3441 South Boulevard offers creative office space, access to light rail

By: Staff Report March 30, 2017

Lincoln Harris has been hired to market a new, three-story office and retail building along South Boulevard near the Scaleybark light rail station, according to a press release from the company. Located at the intersection of South Boulevard and Hollis Road, 3441 South Boulevard will feature two floors of office space totaling approximately 24,000 square feet ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: