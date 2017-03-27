Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: The impact on value of unit restriction (access required)

KASS: The impact on value of unit restriction (access required)

By: Benny Kass March 27, 2017

Q:       Many condo associations have been adopting bylaws to restrict the number of rental units in the condo development. What is the impact on the value of condo units with these types of restrictions in both the short and long term view? It seems that by limiting the investor community as potential buyers there would be ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: