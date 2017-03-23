Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Where are the nation’s young homebuyers now? Pittsburgh, DC and Des Moines (access required)

Where are the nation’s young homebuyers now? Pittsburgh, DC and Des Moines (access required)

By: Staff Report March 23, 2017

Millennials in Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., and Des Moines, are pursuing home ownership more than their counterparts in any of the nation's 100 largest cities, according to a new study by LendingTree, the nation's leading online loan marketplace. These young homebuyers are at the forefront of a growing nationwide trend of young buyers returning to the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: