Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: How to generate leads (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: How to generate leads (access required)

By: J.C. Underwood March 23, 2017

Real Estate investor looking for deals? Solid referrals are out there but it takes patience to nurture them. You cannot expect your clients to refer your services to others right off the bat. They must be conditioned to agree to it and you can do that by striking when the iron is hot. For example, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: