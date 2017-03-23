Quantcast
CBRE brokers sale of Charlotte Medical Plaza I and II (access required)

By: Staff Report March 23, 2017

CBRE Group Inc. has announced the sale of Charlotte Medical Plaza I & II in Charlotte. Patrick Gildea, Lee Asher and Chris Bodnar exclusively represented the sellers in the transaction, a joint venture between local developer Insite Properties and investor Alex. Brown Realty out of Baltimore, MD. The portfolio sold to Anchor Health Properties for $23 million ...

