New Forum announces new office building at Ayrsley (access required)

By: Scott Baughman March 21, 2017

New Forum has begun marketing a new, Class-A office building at its Ayrsley mixed-use community in southwest Charlotte, according to a press release from the company. Called Two Silver Crescent, the build-to-suit, 80,000-square-foot building will be a companion to the One Silver Crescent Building and will be located at the intersection of Ayrsley Town Boulevard and ...

