By: Staff Report March 21, 2017

MPV Properties has announced the ground breaking of a new medical facility for Novant Health in Denver, North Carolina. MPV broke ground on the new 2-story 25,000 SF medical office building last month. The building, which is expected to be complete in August, will sit prominently along NC Highway 16 South near the ...

