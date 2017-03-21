Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Home buyers say rising interest rates are top concern (access required)

Home buyers say rising interest rates are top concern (access required)

By: Staff Report March 21, 2017

The majority (53 percent) of current home shoppers consider rising interest rates to be among the top factors impacting their ability to purchase a home, according to a new survey from Zillow Group Mortgages. Mortgage rates increased following the U.S. presidential election and federal funds rate hike in December. With several more federal funds rate ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: