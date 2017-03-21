Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Charlotte ranked as one of the Best Investment Housing Markets in the U.S. (access required)

Charlotte ranked as one of the Best Investment Housing Markets in the U.S. (access required)

By: Staff Report March 21, 2017

HomeUnion, an online real estate investment management firm, has announced that Charlotte placed in the top 10 of single-family rental markets when ranked by overall cap rates. Cap rates are the relationship between an investment property’s net operating income (rent minus expenses) and the sale price of the property. Furthermore, with employment levels outperforming the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: