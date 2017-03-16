Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Does counsel represent the association or the board? (access required)

KASS: Does counsel represent the association or the board? (access required)

By: Benny Kass March 16, 2017

Q:   Have you ever discussed in your articles the following potential conflict of interest situation? Community association legal counsel are hired by boards and paid by boards. Invariably, when reviewing governing documents, or otherwise advising a community association board, they recommend changes that give the boards greater powers vis a vis rank and file members. For ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: