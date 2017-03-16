Quantcast
BriteVerify signs lease at Piedmont Town Center (access required)

By: Staff Report March 16, 2017

Email verification company BriteVerify has signed a lease for 3,436 square feet at the Two Piedmont Town Center building in SouthPark. Founded in 2009, Charlotte-based BriteVerify provides real-time email address verification solutions that improve data quality, deliverability and email marketing results. The company identifies email entry mistakes in web forms, e-commerce shopping carts, questionnaires, surveys, polls ...

