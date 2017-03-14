Quantcast
Pending home sales weaken in January (access required)

By: Staff Report March 14, 2017

Insufficient supply levels led to a lull in contract activity in the Midwest and West, which dragged down pending home sales in January to their lowest level in a year, according to the National Association of Realtors. The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings, decreased 2.8 percent to 106.4 in January ...

