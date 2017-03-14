Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Metropolitan announces new restaurant, Teriyaki Madness (access required)

Metropolitan announces new restaurant, Teriyaki Madness (access required)

By: Staff Report March 14, 2017

Metropolitan has announced its newest restaurant, Teriyaki Madness. The quick-service, Asian-inspired restaurant that specializes in serving a Seattle-style teriyaki menu will be located next to Hickory Tavern. Teriyaki Madness will occupy just over 2,300 sq. ft., and is planned to open in early May. “We’re pleased to welcome Teriyaki Madness to Metropolitan,” said Sara Haight, general ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: