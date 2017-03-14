Quantcast
J.D. Goodrum constructs West Branch Rocky River Greenway

March 14, 2017

J.D. Goodrum Company has announced their construction of the West Branch Rocky River Greenway project in Davidson. The 1.1-mile greenway is a designated leg of the Carolina Thread Trail and will combine with the existing Southeast Greenway, linking several residential communities to Davidson Elementary School, South Street Parks, and easy walking or biking to downtown ...

