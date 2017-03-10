Quantcast
Home / Meckcetera / Ballantyne Corporate Park sold (access required)

Ballantyne Corporate Park sold (access required)

By: Paul Fletcher March 10, 2017

One-point-two billion. That’s how much money changed hands in the biggest real estate deal in Charlotte history last week. New York-based Northwood Investors paid $1.2 billion for Ballantyne Corporate Park in South Charlotte. The deal closed March 8, and 40 deeds relating to different parts of the sale were filed the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds. Northwood got ...

