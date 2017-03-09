Quantcast
Uptown office tower renovated at 300 S. Brevard (access required)

By: Staff Report March 9, 2017

MPV Properties has announced its marketing of approximately 20,000 square feet of retail space at newly renovated Uptown office tower, 300 South Brevard in Charlotte. The 360,000-square foot LEED Silver certified property is owned by Stream Realty Partners, who expects to complete the $15 million renovation by April of this year. In addition to the newly ...

