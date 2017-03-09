Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / David Weekley Homes opens two models at Eden Hall (access required)

David Weekley Homes opens two models at Eden Hall (access required)

By: Staff Report March 9, 2017

David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest privately-held builder, has completed the opening of two new model homes in Encore at Eden Hall, a community that is focused on active adults. With prices starting from the $400s, homes in Encore at Eden Hall are located within walking distance to downtown Matthews. Encore at Eden Hall offers one- ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: