Charlotte is one of Southeast's most sought after market, report says

By: Scott Baughman March 9, 2017

Vibrant economic expansion, solid leasing dynamics and strong investment returns have made Charlotte one of the most sought after markets in the Southeast, according to a new report from CBRE. Fueling its growth is a combination of affordability, high quality of living and an educated workforce. Office Consistent tenant demand has helped bring vacancy rates to pre-recession ...

