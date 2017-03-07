Quantcast
Home / Inside Tract / Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA closes on $3M in properties (access required)

By: Staff Report March 7, 2017

Shawn George, Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA, recently closed on two properties totaling $3 million in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood. "South End remains the hottest area in Charlotte,” George said. “The current lack of supply and strong demand for most property types has created an advantageous environment for sellers looking to capitalize on the current market. I've ...

